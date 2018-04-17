Open day to be held at crematorium

A CREMATORIUM will be opening its doors to the public next month for an informal open day.

The Oaks Crematorium in Bartons Road, Havant, will be hosting the open day on Sunday, May 20 from 10am-2pm, as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week.

The event will not only invite visitors to take a tour of the crematorium and its facilities, but allow people to find out about some of the bereavement support available which is provided by The Oaks on a monthly basis.

Colleagues from The Bereavement Centre, which offers free bereavement counselling and hosts support and friendship groups, will also be available to meet informally over coffee and cake.

Visitors can also watch flower arranging demonstrations given by The Co-operative Florist and pick up tips and guidance from the florists themselves.

At the same time, guests will be invited to join a walk and talk tour of the eight and a half acres of grounds to find out about the conservation work being done at the crematorium.

Ian Rudkin, Southern Co-op’s crematorium and cemeteries manager, said: ‘Whilst it may seem a little unusual to host an open day at a crematorium, we want to demystify and dispel any myths about cremation and give visitors the opportunity to ask questions, talk to the team and fulfil their curiosity.

‘Usually the only time someone visits is when they are grieving the loss of a loved one, so we hope that our open day will give visitors an interesting and reassuring insight into cremation.’

To book a place on the open day, call (023) 9222 2686.