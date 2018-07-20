Open event  at museum celebrates  art history

MORE than two centuries of art history will be celebrated at a new display in Portsmouth Museum.

The Portsmouth City Council-run site is officially opening its RA@Portsmouth exhibit tonight which is celebrating 250 years of the Royal Academy of Arts.

The ceremony is free for all to attend and will be staged at the museum from 6pm to 8pm, with an official opening being held at 6.30pm.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Lib Dem culture and leisure boss in the city will cut the ribbon. He said: ‘It’s great to have these works displayed and it highlights the significance of the art collection at Portsmouth Museum. I hope residents and visitors to the city will take the opportunity to view the collection.’

More than 90 prints, drawings and sculpture will remain on display until February 24. The collection includes work by David Hockney, Henry Moore, Sir Terry Frost, Eduardo Paolozzi, Edward Bawden, Eric Gill, Gertrude Hermes, Peter Blake and many more.