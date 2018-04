Have your say

AN OPEN garden event will be taking place in Emsworth later this year.

The owners of 23 New Brighton Road will be opening their garden to visitors on Sunday, June 24, from 2-5pm.

Entry to the event is £3.50, with children under 14 free.

Tea and cake, including gluten-free options, and a large plant sale will be taking place.

Dogs are also welcome to the event.

For more information call Lucy Watson on 07867 797622.