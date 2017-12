Have your say

THE whole community is invited to a church’s Christmas celebrations.

Family Church, in Botley Drive, Havant, is holding a fun-filled festive evening at the Empower Centre from 5pm on Sunday.

There will be carols, a nativity, competitions, and music.

It is free for the entire community to attend, thanks to support from Sainsbury’s, Asda and One Stop.

Crazy Christmas jumpers are encouraged. For details call (023) 9248 2777.