Most people who know me know that I’m hooked on healthy living. I enjoy eating and cooking healthily, I’ve gone sugar-free, I practise yoga and virtually rattle with supplements.

For at least five years, I’ve also taken the juice of half a lemon first thing every morning in hot water on an empty stomach without fail.

In that time, I can count when I’ve had a cold on one hand – and that’s without using my thumb, pinkie or index finger either!

It’s the one ‘must have’ I’m not planning to give up ever.

I even do it on holiday, no matter where I am in the world.

So, when my friend Nessa suggested I also tried a shot of pure Aloe Vera gel every morning too, I jumped at the chance.

She’d recently started using it herself and was so impressed she began selling products by the company that made it.

I have to be honest, before she began using it, I’d noticed her skin was actually beginning to look dry and dull.

But within a couple of weeks, she was literally glowing and her skin had improved dramatically.

In fact, I had never seen such a rapid and noticeable improvement on anyone, so I bought a bottle to share with Mike.

Each morning now, we have been having a shot before the lemon drink.

I’m not going to lie. It tastes vile.

But it’s only 60ml which barely fills an espresso cup so it’s down in seconds.

Two big gulps – or, three, if you’re a big wuss like me – and it’s gone.

And it actually makes the lemon drink seem a real treat in comparison, which is saying something.

But here’s the good news.

Already, I feel so much more energetic and my skin is definitely fresher, and my eyes are brighter.

And that’s after a week.

It’s supposed to be brilliant for digestion and has loads of other health benefits too, so I’m certainly going to make sure we continue with it.

Even if we do have to hold our noses to take it.

Why not give it a try!

Is a new political purple party on the cards now?

leaked document has shown that Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have allegedly held secret meetings about strategically voting to block a second referendum.

Could this explain why recent media footage of the PM has shown her wearing a bright Labour red outfit and the usually sartorially challenged Jeremy Corbyn in smart Tory blue? Perhaps these were just coincidental wardrobe choices, or were they using the world’s media in much the same way as Princess Diana did, by making a subliminal statement with their choices of outfits?

So, I couldn’t help wondering, are they planning to now join forces and maybe create a Purple Party?

My course made me realise how much I hated ironing

At my writing course the other evening we had to make a list of things we thought were mind-numbingly boring and then write about the most boring one.

Apparently, we would learn something about ourselves and our creativity. I sat there, blank, with no idea what to write.

Sneaking a look around at my fellow students, I noted they were all scribbling away furiously but by the end of the exercise all I’d mustered was ironing. I rarely iron because I hate it so couldn’t think of much to write.

All it taught me was that I’m eternally grateful that amazing Linda the Ironing Lady takes them away and irons them for me.