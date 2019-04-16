Tune into Alun Newman and Lou Hannan on BBC Radio Solent weekdays at 10am

They say moving house is one of the top three most stressful life events and having spent the past six months trying to move half an hour away, I completely concur.

From a chain of six, to mortgage offers being promised but not delivered and the dreaded ‘subsidence has appeared on the search’, I’ve lost count of the times I’ve heard ‘I’m sure exchange of contracts is imminent’ from the estate agent.

The thing that really confuses me about house purchasing is you never actually legally commit until that exchange takes place.

Most of us go through it at some point in our lives. And we all think we’ve been dealt the worst conveyancing cards ever.

It was only when I started talking about it on the radio programme I realised everyone’s had a similar experience and most people described the process as hell.

Of course, the flip side of that is you become the world’s most boring person, especially when it comes to packing.

Every time I mentioned packing tape, bubble wrap and newspaper, my co-presenter Alun’s eyes would roll with his head lolling to the back like a scene from The Exorcist. ‘It’s as dull as listening to someone else’s dream’ he quite rightly says.

When the call came saying ‘congratulations, you’ve completed’, the stress of the past six months seemed to melt away.

If you are going through the painful process of a house move, you have my sympathies.

Now, anyone know where I packed the kettle?