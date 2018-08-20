Dear Garsons. Please, please can you remove all tarantulas and snakes from display in your garden centre’s aquajardin?

Or, at the very least, please can you just temporarily relocate them away from view when we’re next visiting the centre?

I promise we’ll give you fair notice in advance that we’re on our way. This is a concerned dad pleading with you here.

I’m genuinely worried we’re going to return home with one when we next make an appearance there, and they’re not the type of pet I’m particularly fond of looking after.

I’m desperately trying my hardest not to transfer to Louie my fear of the reptiles and arachnids.

Unfortunately, I think my efforts on that front may have been a little more successful than I’d anticipated.

I held the little man up to have a closer look at a salmon pink bird-eater and red knee (both tarantulas) on our latest trip there, and he didn’t even flinch.

Mesmerised, he just peered in through the glass, almost waiting for it to do a trick like our two dogs.

Of course, they didn’t even move for him, let alone perform, but that didn’t deter him.

He was adamant he didn’t want me to pop him back down again.

I was quite keen to though – the glass on those tanks looks a little too thin for my liking.

A tearful refusal to leave is the measure of a good time

Forget TripAdvisor. Louie’s devised a more unique and accurate way of reviewing and measuring short and long-term stays.

Be it dinner out, a play-date, hotel or family catch-up, his method is one which relies on a rather effective five-cry rating system.

In short, if he willingly leaves a property without any fuss, tears or tantrums, he’s not enjoyed himself, will not be back and will not be recommending it to anyone.

If he has a brief cry involving little more than crocodile tears, but instantly cheers up again, he’s had some infrequent good moments, but not enough to suggest he’d be interested in returning any time soon.

If he has a more prolonged bout of upset, screaming and resistance to leaving, then he’s had a great time and will certainly be considering visiting again in the near future.

And, if he’s absolutely inconsolable, thrashing his legs around like they’re being controlled remotely, and threatening to flood the carpet with his tears, then he thinks your establishment and those he’s encountered along the way, are five-star.

If that does occur, he doesn’t want to leave and will definitely be checking in again.

The latter was the case when we dropped by on friends for an afternoon and dinner last week.

In the 30 minutes before I had to continually plant the ‘we’re going home soon’ seed in his head. Who was I kidding? It’s a futile exercise trying to coax him away from somewhere he’d happily remain indefinitely.

It’s a challenge made all the more difficult because he very rarely chooses to listen to anything emerging from my lips.

And once again, he gave a fairly dismissive response to my bold suggestion of a forthcoming departure.

He simply waved at me, repeatedly shouting ‘bye daddy’, while continuing to play with his friends' train tracks, as if we weren't planning on going anywhere for another two hours.

I quickly got the impression he wasn't overly enthusiastic about us making an imminent return home.

Call me intuitive, but I just seem to pick up on his little signs.

Anyway, after battling to get his trainers on as he played a frustrating game of hide and seek with his feet, we did finally escort him off the premises.

That said, I did have to reluctantly march him away like someone being ejected from a football pitch.

His defiance and refusal to leave was the direct result of a fun-filled five hours which included jumping in a pool of water fully clothed, as if it was the most natural thing in the world.

The spare outfit in the boot of the car really came in to its own.