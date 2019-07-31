Since drones started to be widely used the debate has raged over the ethics of flying them. Just because they can be deployed, does it mean that they should?

Hampshire Constabulary – working with Thames Valley Police –has come to the conclusion that it is time to find out.

Having invested £160,000 in the technology, a trial will begin next month to use the high-tech kit in the fight against crime.

The line is that the three police-operated craft will free up vital officer time to deal with other major incidents. They will be used as air support to monitor criminals armed with guns or knives, freeing officers on cordons to go back on patrol.

The drones, made by Yuneec, will be equipped with thermal imaging cameras and will even be able to drop rescue aids for people struggling in water.

Which all sounds exactly what a police force in the 21st century should be using.

But what if the technology fails?

What if the drones are hacked by hostile forces?

We have seen time and time again banks and multi-billion pound corporations that pour millions of pounds into cyber security fall prey to hackers.

And if the officers are off on patrol elsewhere when that happens, where is the support on the ground?

The other issue is privacy – the laws surrounding drone use are still being bashed out, they are in their infancy being tested all the time.

And there is a very delicate balancing act between keeping the public safe, and not breaching our right to privacy.

It raises all sorts of questions about how long footage would be kept for and the public’s right to have their images deleted.

Drones are clearly the future of policing but forces must not depend upon them.

Just as humans are, all technology is fallible.

We will just have to wait and see the results of the trial.