For the family of Katrice Lee, the agony continues. Yesterday 40-year-old Heidi Robinson avoided jail after setting up a Facebook account impersonating the toddler who went missing from a British Army base in Germany in 1981.

The tot’s family, from Gosport, have never given up hope of finding her alive and the sick and twisted actions of Robinson, of Merseyside, served to make worse the pain for Katrice’s sister, Natasha Walker.

Miss Walker was contacted by Robinson via the social media site, and Natasha immediately asked here to take the profile down.

Robinson refused and even went as far as providing a DNA sample which proved she was not Katrice.

This is not the first time the Lee family have been targeted.

In 2014 there was a similar incident and again DNA samples were taken from a woman who knew she could not have been Katrice.

She went on to troll the family causing enormous distress.

It is almost beyond the realms of comprehension that individuals could treat a family who have been through so much, so badly.

Although it was accepted that Robinson had been suffering from a mental illness at the time of the harassment, district judge Nicholas Sanders said she committed an act of ‘unimaginable cruelty’.

What draws people to feed off others’ sadness in such a despicable way?

This woman clearly needs help – but so do the parents and sister of Katrice Lee, so that they are never forced to go through this again.

All they want is to find the child taken from them so cruelly almost 40 years ago.

Speaking outside Wirral Magistrates’ Court, where the case was heard, Richard Lee, Katrice’s father, said he did not feel the 18-week suspended sentence handed to Robinson went far enough.

Considering the pain she inflicted upon the Lees, readers may very well agree with him.