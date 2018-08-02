We live in an age of rage - a period in time when everybody is really, really angry.

Granted, people have always got cross but these days we have many more prams from which to throw our toys out of. There was a time when fed up men would stalk off to the pub before returning home to kick the cat but we are now empowered to share our feelings with the world, whether the world wants to hear them or not.

The confessional culture which has dominated the early part of the 21st Century was inspired, in part, by television programmes such as Jerry Springer, Jeremy Kyle and reality game shows such as Big Brother and is powered by the internet and, more specifically, social media.

Twitter, Facebook and message boards not to mention those remaining comment sections of newspaper websites are often home to the musings of people who clearly haven’t got the time for anger therapy or counselling.

Hell, some people even use their columns in local newspapers to vent their spleen.

There are many things which make us lose it but the perennial favourites tend to be inept politicians, Brexit and car parking. It has taken me awhile to figure this but getting into a lather about the first two is increasingly becoming an act of futility, but I am still working out how to keep my blood pressure in check when it comes to me leaving the people carrier anywhere.

There are currently more vehicles on the road that at any time in the history of civilization but car parks are not being built at the same rate as gas guzzlers or plug-in saviours of our planet. Parking the motor anywhere in a major city is an exercise in self control because you have to drive around a multi storey carbunkle half a dozen times, mouthing ‘you leaving?’ at complete strangers, before parting with the equivalent of a morning’s earnings for the privilege.

Ask any trader to list what affects their business and I can guarantee that the availability of adequate parking near their business will feature in their top three.

But despite it becoming increasingly more difficult to dump the wheels, us Brits have retained our sense of fair play and the vast majority of us still play by the rules.

Most of us would rather share a hot tub with Jacob Rees-Mogg than park in a disabled bay without the required blue badge and are enraged when we catch people breaking this most sacrosanct of highway laws.

While I absolutely agree with the sentiment that parking illegally in disabled bays is wrong, I have always held back from tackling alleged transgressors, simply because disability isn’t always recognisable.

In this era of intolerance, people who have been encouraged by society to speak their mind, sometimes get it wrong when they call out folk who they think are taking liberties. There are 2.4 million people who have been considered eligible for a blue badge and I think that should be enough for us - those people shouldn’t have to justify their ailments.

It is highly likely that this unsavory trend of disbelieving those less fortunate than ourselves will continue now that the Government is, quite rightly, planning to issue badges to more than a million people with ‘hidden’ conditions such as autism and depression.

We need to start minding our own business and stop being so damn angry.