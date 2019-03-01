Actor and pop star Billy Porter wore a voluminous black tuxedo dress to the Oscars.

He may have done this because he wished to make some form of LGBT/genderqueer statement or maybe he just liked it.

But all I could wonder was how on earth he’d fit into his seat? Or what the poor beggars next to him would have done for however many self-pandering hours the Oscars waffle on?

It was a bit wearing a giant hat to the theatre. Not to mention trying to go for a wee in it. How would that work?

I’ve never worn a mahoosive dress and do err on the side of comfort and practicality. Billy carried it far more elegantly than I’d have managed.

Eat less and move more to lose weight – but it's tough

I read an article a couple of years ago about weight and obesity.

In it, a female scientist was explaining the idea that our brains will fight to get us back to whatever our heaviest weight has been, so the only thing that will keep you from gaining weight is willpower and control.

This part sounds obvious but the reasons are fascinating.

Basically, due to evolutionary shenanigans, if we diet or lose weight, then our complex brains decide we are starving cave people who must eat until we regain our lost weight.

Subsequently, it kindly increases our appetites until we stuff it all back on again.

It also slows our metabolisms so that fewer precious calories are burnt off, enabling our bottoms to pile on some extra cladding to prevent us from starving to death in our famished little caves. Great.

Given that I have had two kids I have also certainly been up there with many women at one time or another, in the position of wishing to lose a few kilos.

This I did, via a combination of the standard eat-less-and-move-more, and I’ve kept it off. However, I am perpetually starving.

Were it not for avid willpower and also the extreme (and possibly a touch masochistic) enjoyment of running and pushing myself physically – not to mention the mental health benefits and sheer sense of well-being that completing a run provides – then I’d love nothing more than to eat whatever my heart desires.

In fact, there are very few times when I can say that I feel full. I just don’t give into it and if I do, then it’s generally with something healthy.

I’m far more relaxed about diet at the weekends but on weekdays it’s alcohol-free and balanced meals.

If I didn’t have a more chilled weekend approach then I would probably be feeling deprived and miserable as hell.

Food is such a weird thing for humans. Necessary for survival, yet it can also kill you, or play complete mind games with your mental health.

It’s no wonder so many folk struggle with it.

Sneezing, itchy eyes, but it’s worth it for the sunshine

The weather this week, even if only for a short time, has been beautiful.

Already the hayfever has kicked in – is it just me?

The warmth and sun has definitely given bud to some form of pollen that isn’t usually out for another couple of weeks because I have been back on the antihistamines and glueing a Kleenex to my nostrils while attempting not to scratch my eyes out.

However, that is more than worth the sheer sense of ‘yay’ that has been induced by lighter mornings, lighter evenings, and bluer skies.

It reminds you just what an effect the weather has on mood, which in turn makes me wonder what it must be like to live in a sunny climate such as California?