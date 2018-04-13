BLAISE TAPP: Thought Police will have a field day with our minds

It is not an over-exaggeration to say the past week or so has been full of shocks. First we had the deaths of two 1980s' sporting heroes – Ray Wilkins, the England midfielder who made an untucked shirt the playground fashion of that decade and Eric Bristow, he of five world darts championships and 12 pints a night fame.

Then we watched as Boris Johnson achieved the impossible by making himself look dafter than ever when he put his size 10s in it again – this time over the Russian spy poisoning scandal. Joe Pasquale is the new star of rebooted Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em but surely our foreign secretary is a better fit?

But the news that sent a shiver down my spine came in an article which revealed how scientists are developing mind-reading technology that could mean our thoughts will find their way on to a screen without a finger being lifted.

Naturally, the clever people who sit in their labs and devise such things, are excited at the prospect of thought-controlled technology, having tested it in chess games. This development will undoubtedly draw comparisons with George Orwell’s 1984.

Before you get too excited by the prospect of having yet another gadget to bore dinner guests with, imagine what havoc this 'intelligence-augmentation' wearable device could wreak.

An avid user of social media, I often sail close to the wind when it comes to what I write, so censoring my thoughts could prove even trickier. It would only be a matter of time before I let slip what I really think of a colleague.

Then there is who will want to get their hands on what has previously only stayed in our heads and of course Facebook are advanced with their own thought-powered technology. While it is no surprise Mark Zuckerberg wants to head the queue when it comes to innovations, there will be many who will argue that allowing Facebook, with all its problems with the management of users’ data, to have access to our thoughts will be risky at best.

I prefer to keep my thoughts to myself, until I am sure I want to share them.