The Golden Globe awards presented a few surprises to say the least. I think everyone was shocked that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s spectacular movie A Star is Born didn’t scoop many awards, even though Bradley Cooper was outstanding in it.

Bohemian Rhapsody was the main winner, taking many of the awards that A Star is Born was nominated for.

But the fact that A Star is Born wasn’t the bigger winner has reignited the flame for this film and I guarantee it will do well at the Oscars.

If you’ve not yet seen it, you must catch it.

Gaga and Cooper’s performance is absolutely stellar.

Get out and explore the wonder on your doorstep

I always go on about what the south coast has to offer and I really mean it.

I’ve travelled all around the world and those of you who have read my column for a while know just how important getting pins in my world map is.

Every time I go abroad I love to put a new pin in the map on my wall so I’m always looking to venture to new places.

Having said all that I absolutely love what we have on our doorstep – we’re immensely lucky to live on the south coast.

Matt and I didn’t go back to work until this Monday so we decided last weekend to head to Brighton for a little last minute get away.

We stayed at the Brighton Harbour Hotel which has the most incredible location, situated opposite the beach, parallel to the pier and within a few minutes’ walk to the lanes and central shopping district.

Our bed for the night was in a corner sea view suite that had one of those beautiful stand-alone baths in the room which of course I made the most of – it would be rude not too, right?

It was just such a lovely way to end the Christmas break and I spent most of the time reiterating to Matt that we need to spend more of our spare time along the south coast.

He reminded me we had only just spent a couple of nights away in Lyndhurst in the New Forest and pennies only stretch so far – spoilsport.

While we were walking on the pier I was trying to remember the last time we had visited Brighton.

We used to go quite a lot when we were young and I recall that the fish and chip shop that still remains on the pier used to do amazing breaded mushrooms (I always remember the food). It must have been at least a couple of years since I’d been there, which is such a shame.

We had a wonderful couple’s massage in the hotel’s basement spa which really set us in the mood for relaxation.

Then we spent the evening wandering around the lanes of Brighton’s bars and restaurants.

If you’ve not ventured outside of the city for a while, give it a go, there is much on our doorstep…

Kicking off the year in style with a taste of the high life

In Brighton we decided to head out of the hotel for the evening and have dinner outside.

Matt is obsessed with Spanish style tapas dining so we found a beautiful little family run restaurant right in the heart of the lanes.

Usually we opt for bigger restaurants or chains, but as we’re getting older we’re starting to opt for more boutique, quieter places.

Having said that I was adamant we have a drink at the famous The Ivy restaurant. It’s a swanky 1920’s-style place with a big square bar in the middle.

Two glasses of white wine cost the same as the entire meal at the Spanish restaurant.

Still, one more place ticked off the bucket list!