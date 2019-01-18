I don’t like to jinx myself, but is it me or is the weather rather mild for this time of year? It has been a weird month so far and I can’t put my finger on what it is.

This unseasonably warm weather has something to do with it and perhaps it’s me but are the evenings getting lighter already or is that wishful thinking?

I really shouldn’t jinx the weather though because I hear that snow is on its way and that it’s going to be one of the coldest months on record, or something.

But they always say that!

I love the snow, but now Matt works outside in it, the first thing I do in the morning is check the weather to see how his bones will fare in the winter temperatures, but so far, it's been positively balmy for him at work.

But that doesn’t stop me packing him off with thermal layers, hats, gloves and even a snood. It’s hilarious, he looks like E.T. with it on!

I’m pretty sure he just takes it all off when he gets in the car.

It’s just a strange month all round really…perhaps it’s because January is usually quite quiet in TV and I get to ease into a new year relatively relaxed.

However, this year it’s all systems go and I’m knee deep in editing looking back at what I did last year with fond memories and thinking that it’s almost all over.

You forget until you start editing just what you’ve done to put a series together.

We’re currently cutting the Indian episode and when I look at the sheer amount of footage we filmed and the people we interviewed and the places we went I feel so lucky and humbled, but also kind of sad that it’s almost over.

Perhaps this weird feeling is also down to what is going on in this country at the moment.

What an unsettling time it is for us all.

I never write about politics on this page – it’s just not that type of column.

But all I will say is these never ending discussions and debates and ‘he said, she said’ arguments aren’t doing anyone any favours.

Let’s just get on with it so we can start piecing this country back together.

All in all January has been a rather unsettling month.

Roll on February!

Love blossoms in the most unusual places – even in the jungle

Did you watch I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ last year?

If you did then you’ll have seen the bond between Hollyoaks’ actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Harry Redknapp.

Despite the age gap, they got on really well which is a good thing because they could end up getting a lot closer.

Apparently Malique met Harry’s granddaughter Molly at the wrap party for the show and they have been dating ever since.

They make a very cute couple, but I’m not sure how I’d feel about being related to Harry.

Don’t get me wrong, he’s a legend in my eyes and seems so lovable, but I wouldn’t want to upset him, let’s put it that way.

Joy for Schwarzenegger’s girl as superhero proposes

Hollywood is rejoicing this week at the announcement that there is another A-List wedding on the horizon.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has proposed to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine and she of course said ‘yes’.

Why wouldn’t she, have you seen Chris? He’s one beautiful human being and she is well, okay.

Totes jealous of course, she’s stunning and the pair will certainly make one powerhouse couple in Hollywood that’s for sure.

It’s only been a year since he and Anna Farris announced they were divorcing – but she took to Instagram to congratulate them both. Classy lady.