British comedian and now Hollywood star, Simon Pegg, has revealed all about his battle with depression and alcoholism.

The Mission:Impossible Fallout star has revealed he has suffered with depression since the age of 18 and that had it not been for his stint in rehab for his addiction to alcohol that he most likely wouldn’t be here now.

It just goes to show, doesn’t it, that it really doesn’t matter who you are, or what you do, or how much fame and fortune you have,depression and addiction is something that can affect anyone at any time.

It’s not the same by any stretch, but this year I’ve focused quite a bit on mental well-being, taking part in mindfulness classes and taking time out a few times a week to meditate and just ‘be’.

It’s weird really because mental health issues affect almost everyone at some point in their lives, but it’s only over the past year or two that the stigma surrounding looking after one’s mental health has lifted.

It’s now become a big thing,trendy even, to meditate, to adopt self-care, but it should be something that we all do.

It’s not easy by any stretch to spend time on yourself, especially when you’re busy and have a million things to do in a day, but sometimes if you take just 10 minutes to yourself it can completely alter your mood or feelings about things.

Don’t get me wrong, depression and addiction is something way more severe so I don’t pretend to have a clue about that, but I do know, having been diagnosed with oral lichen planus – an auto immune disease caused by stress – that even when you think you’re okay and coping, perhaps you’re not really, not deep down.

There is a lot of free help out there, on mobile phone apps or Youtube videos that offer meditation or mindfulness support.

No, it’s not going to be an overnight cure and it might not be for you at all, but if you ever do feel like things are getting on top of you, I strongly urge you to take care of number one – you. How else are you going to help others and get on with things?

Mental health problems affect us all and it’s fab that people like Simon Pegg are speaking so openly and lifting the stigma attached with being open and honest about it.

I’m still in Bulgaria and having such a great time. We’re loving every minute of it.

Thankfully the weather has been divine and I feel so grateful – especially given how lovely it was when we left the UK.

We had genuine fears that it was going to be nicer in England than out here, but I’m glad to report that the sun hasn’t stopped shining.

Everyone has been getting along fabulously, which is a relief.

When you put 18 people together, a mixture of family and extended family of all ages and children as well, you never quite know how it will turn out.

But I’m thrilled that everyone’s having a fab time and celebrating my uncle Nigel’s 60th birthday in style.

It’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?

What is it with Katie Price and her men?

She’s got three ex-husbands and following on from the demise of her third marriage to Kieran Hayler, is now seen out-and-about all loved-up with personal trainer Kris Boyson.

The pair, who have an 11-year age gap (Katie is 40 and her new boyf is 29), have been photographed out in London together looking supposedly smitten.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad for her, for the both of them, but what makes either of them think that this particular romance is going to be any different than her previous relationships, all of which ended in disaster?

I hope this one doesn’t, especially for the sake of her children who no doubt form a relationship with all the men in her life for it to then all be over almost as quickly as it started.