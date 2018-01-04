CHERYL GIBBS: Anything you can do, I can do better

I’m a strong believer in equality. I genuinely think I can do anything if I put my mind to it.

Admittedly some things are harder than others and I have learnt that lesson along the way.

But there’s little that fazes me and if I want to do something I’ll give it a go and absolutely wholeheartedly believe that anything a man can do a woman can too.

I applied this theory on Tuesday when I took a day off work after the festivities to get our house in order.

Matt had to go to work so I decided I would take down all our decorations – no biggie except we had an eight-feet tall real Christmas tree.

Other than the fact it took more than two hours just to box up all the Christmas lights, baubles and other decs that I had displayed around the house, the big challenge was how I would dispose of it.

Usually we cut off each branch, put it all in a big bag and take it to be recycled, but that seemed like a real hassle as it takes hours to do that. Trust me I speak from experience.

So I decided I would bundle the giant tree into the car on my own and take it to the tip.

Believe it or not I managed to do this successfully without help from anyone – no bulging masculine muscles were needed. They might have been appreciated but were not needed and I proved that.

Once at the Waterlooville refuse centre, staffed by the most polite and accommodating tip people I’ve ever come across, I took the tree out of said car, but didn’t think about how I would hurl it into the green skip.

I was offered some assistance, but I had got that far on my own and wanted to see it through.

So I put my legs and back into it and threw that monstrosity into the skip to be recycled.

Boy was I proud of myself... until I saw the state of my car and realised the job wasn’t over. Still 10/10 for effort I’d say!

Happy new year guys. May 2018 be an amazing one and treat you all well.

FEMALE POWER – I FIND IT A TAD DISTASTEFUL

I am watching Celebrity Big Brother this year. Please don’t judge me because I’ve already judged myself.

I refused to watch it last year but Matt loves it and we live in a relatively small bungalow so it’s not easy to escape from one another to watch our respective programmes – that and the TV in our bedroom doesn’t have Sky and that will undoubtedly be where I end up, so I’ve decided to give it a go this year.

The theme – apparently – is female power, although to me it all seemed a little distasteful. I don’t know why, I’m sure there were good intentions there. It just felt a little forced, but hey ho, I know the lengths producers go to to make a programme different so at least they tried.

TIGHTLIPPED IN THE KARDASHIAN KAMP... FOR ONCE

Mum’s the word when it comes to the Kardashian family.

Khloe has now officially announced her pregnancy and is six months along with a beautiful little bump, but there is still no word from the Kardashian Kamp (see what I did there?) about whether little sister Kylie is pregnant.

In all honesty we know she is otherwise they’d have come out and forcefully denied the rumours and this week when Khloe was on the Ellen show, she neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, acting rather coyly instead.

As if the Kardashian family isn’t big enough already...