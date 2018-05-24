CHERYL GIBBS: Harry and Meghan are breathing new life into the monarchy

Did you watch it? What did you think?

It was the most highly-anticipated event of the year – probably the decade – and will undoubtedly go down in history as the most multicultural royal event in history.

And what an event it was.

The wedding of Prince Harry to American actress Meghan Markle was nothing short of spectacular.

For days leading up to their big day the world speculated as to what Meghan would wear and how the wedding would be perceived.

Personally, I don’t think anyone could have predicted how different this wedding would be.

Just remember for a second that Harry is the ‘spare’ and not the ‘heir’ and therefore one would have expected the interest in his nuptials to perhaps be slightly less than older brother William’s – the future king.

Nothing have could have been further from the truth.

The interest in Harry’s wedding was phenomenal, perhaps because he’s seen as the rebel prince and the one the public can imagine having a chat and a pint with down the pub.

Or perhaps it’s because his now-wife was a celebrity, thus garnering a different type of attraction.

I honestly don’t know, but the world stopped for those few hours during the morning and lunchtime of Saturday, May 19 to watch the two get married.

It was an absolutely incredible event – everything from watching the who’s-who of guests arriving, to the anticipation of watching Meghan step out of the car so we could view her dress.

Then there was her decision to walk down part of the aisle by herself, and the gospel choir and the American pastor whose ‘Believe in the power of love’ sermon that lasted a whopping 13 minutes will undoubtedly be remembered for many years to come.

I just loved how in love they are and I think it’s very clear to see that this is a marriage of love and not convenience – the way they looked at each other spoke volumes.

I think the whole wedding, or at least what we saw of it, was breathtaking and I really hope that Harry and Meghan will continue to breathe new life into the monarchy.

Because, like or loathe them, that’s exactly what they’re doing and their wedding was testimony to that.

FLOGGING WEDDING GIFT BAGS IS A REAL SHAME

Talking of the royal wedding, I think it really is quite disgraceful that some of the guests who were lucky enough to have been invited have chosen to auction off the gift bags they were given.

If you were among the chosen few to have been given the invitation of the century would you really sell-out like that?

One of the gift bags which had Harry and Meghan’s initials stitched into it and contained a giant chocolate coin, a tin of shortbread, and a bottle of Windsor Castle water has fetched for more than £30,000 online.

It’s a ludicrous amount, but a real shame in my opinion.

Yes, that’s a that’s a lot of money and it would perhaps be tempting to cash-in.

But, in my eyes, an invitation to their wedding was like winning the lottery anyway.

I WANTED A BIT MORE WOW FACTOR

Continuing the royal wedding theme, of course the bride’s dress is always one of the most highly-anticipated parts of any wedding.

But for a royal wedding it’s even more important – they tend to set the trends for bridal gowns and I imagine Meghan’s dress by Givenchy will be no different.

The off-the-shoulder sleek dress with its enormous train was nothing short of stunning – especially accompanied by that incredible ‘something borrowed’ tiara from Queen Mary that really shimmered in the light.

I admit though, and don’t hate me for it, I expected a little bit more of a showstopper from Meghan.

She looked beautiful, of course, but I felt her dress was too plain for someone so stunning. And her makeup, which she kept natural, was also quite under-whelming for such a big occasion.

But, hey, that’s just my opinion.