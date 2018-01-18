CHERYL GIBBS: I’m half a stone lighter thanks to Joe

What a start to the new year it has been! How has it been for you?

RLike most people in the country I’ve been on a bit of a detox plan to shift those unwanted post-Christmas pounds.

As you well know by now, my weight yo-yos and so much of it is down to my lifestyle – I like to go out, so sue me!

However, this year I’ve been focusing on not trying another diet or a fad that’s going to restrict me too much, but something that may alter my lifestyle a bit so I can keep it going.

You must have heard by now of Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach? I’m pretty sure you have, but if not Joe is the brains behind the Lean in 15 craze that’s made him a huge social media star.

The principle behind it is that you don’t have to spend too much time – about 15 minutes – creating either delicious and nutritious home-made food and indeed a similar time to work out.

Admittedly I was sceptical, although I have been a big fan of his Instagram account and YouTube channel for about two years.

I didn’t think his theories would suit me because traditionally I am someone who is ‘all or nothing’ and Joe’s plan is very flexible – more of a re-education on how you look at food.

So, for example, he promotes eating a carb meal after a work-out, but on days when you don’t work out stick to low or no carbs and eat more protein and fat.

Sounds simple, but it did take a while for me to get my head around it, but lo and behold, two weeks in and I’ve lost half a stone so clearly something’s working!

I’ve met a fair few celebrities in my time but I have to say I was rather elated when Joe himself replied to one of my Instagram and Twitter posts – I honestly was chuffed. Hollywood stars have got nothing on Joe.

As you can tell I’m ecstatic that I’ve shed the pounds – but next week could be a different story.

KARDASHIANS RAISED MY AWARENESS OF CITY HOMELESS

I watched a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where it shed light on the homeless epidemic in LA and I was astounded at how bad it is there.

Apparently homelessness is rife among tens of thousands of Americans and whether you like them or loathe them I thought credit should go to them and their producers for dedicating an entire episode to the issue.

It made me think about what’s on our own doorstep.

I’m sure I’m not the only one who has noticed the huge increase in homelessness in Portsmouth – especially in Commercial Road where there are tents lined up of people living on the streets.

It makes you wonder what we as individuals could do to help people in need on our own doorstep.

I’VE BECOME A FAN OF CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER

Have you been watching Celebrity Big Brother? I honestly don’t watch it at any other time of the year except the occasional celebrity one and I have to admit this series has got me hooked.

It’s all about power to women, celebrating votes for women, that sort of thing.

I think Channel 5 has tried to make it as topical as possible, while in some ways inadvertently highlighting the gender gap that is still very much apparent in society and no doubt always will be.

If you can take it with a pinch of salt and watch it for the entertainment value its supposed to offer, you will more than likely enjoy it.

However, if like Ann Widdecombe you take it all too seriously, you’re better off giving this series a wide berth.