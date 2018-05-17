CHERYL GIBBS: I’m rooting for Harry and Meghan

It’s going to the wedding of the year, so do you have your invite?

No, me neither. Do you care? It seems the country is split ahead of this weekend’s royal wedding with half of the people I talk too saying they couldn’t care less and the other half super excited with parties being planned all over.

Which camp are you in?

As you can probably imagine, I’m definitely in the excited camp.

I will be watching it with Matt’s step-mum Susie, just like we did when Prince William and Kate got married – I couldn’t be more thrilled about the festivities.

Susie messaged me a few weeks back asking if I wanted to go round and watch it, to which I excitedly and quickly replied, ‘Of course!’.

So we’re sending her hubby – my father-in-law Danny – and my husband out for the day to ensure there are absolutely no interruptions.

I feel a little sad for Meghan Markle though – what a lead up to her big day it has been.

There’s been constant scandal in the press this week about whether or not her dad will be fit enough to fly over. At the time of writing this column it looks very unlikely.

Then there has been the interview with her sister in which she admits to staging photos of her father looking at pictures of Meghan and Prince Harry online at an internet café. The interview has gone viral.

It’s all been very undignified.

I can’t imagine how distressed Meghan feels. Although if her dad had come over it would have been very strange meeting his future son-in-law on the day of their wedding. I can’t believe they’ve never even met!

But I’m excited for it – regardless of what camp you’re in, few can deny just how good this wedding has been for the UK economy and, lets face it, we needed the boost!

Good luck Prince Harry and Meghan – I’ll be rooting for you!

WE NEED ANT FIT AND READY FOR THE JUNGLE

Fans of hit ITV show I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will be thrilled with the news this week that host Ant McPartlin will likely return to the show in November following a successful stint in rehab.

Ant has taken time out away from the spotlight and his TV presenting gig on Saturday Night Takeaway following a drink-driving conviction.

This week paps took shots of removal vans outside the home he used to share with his wife Lisa Armstrong. He has apparently moved into a rented property in a more secluded and quiet area as he continues to get better.

If there was ever a show to get better for it would be I’m a Celebrity – I have no idea how they’d make that without him.

SOCIAL MEDIA QUEEN MUST FACE UP TO HER RESPONSIBILITIES

Kim Kardashian has come under fire this week ... again.

The reality TV star and wife of Kanye West used social media to promote a lollipop that apparently suppresses your appetite.

Kim is one of the most famous women on the planet, so has a social responsibility, some argue, to ensure that the content she puts out for her millions of fans, including young and impressionable guys and girls, is healthy.

Is a lollipop that stops hunger pangs really the kind of message she wants to send out to the world?

Apparently so.

Well, I’m sure it has more to do with the paycheck she got for promoting it, but I think she should have a real hard look at herself and ask whether she really needs the money that badly.