CHERYL GIBBS: I was almost on first-name terms with the B&Q staff

I don’t know what you chose to do over the Easter weekend…perhaps an egg hunt with the children or perhaps some nice brisk walks at QE park, or maybe you chose to spend your Easter weekend relaxing at home with the family?

I however did none of the above, but instead chose to decorate all weekend.

I don’t know what’s got into me lately, but I simply can’t sit still which, quite honestly, is not like me at all.

We’ve had our bungalow in Clanfield for around 18 months now and the last remaining part that needed updating was the hallway and our spare room. Me being me, aka Mrs Impatient, decided that there was no time like the present, so early last week I started ripping the wallpaper off our spare room walls.

Not a big job, I reasoned with myself, and actually the wallpaper came off pretty easily.

So did the paint which created a horrible scattered effect on the plaster and as I didn’t have the patience to wait for a plasterer to come in and skim the walls (an unnecessary expense in my opinion – it’s an old bungalow and imperfections are part of its charm) I just cracked on with doing the best job I could.

This meant making several runs to B&Q in Havant – and I mean several runs.

In fact, on Saturday, I had both my brother-in-law Steve round who was laying new flooring in our hallway and my mum and her friend Pam who came and put wallpaper up in our spare room, creating a featured wall effect.

Now if you’ve ventured to B&Q in Havant you’ll know it’s a fair size – in fact it’s blinking huge – but I was there so frequently over the Easter weekend I was on almost first-name terms with most of the staff. So much so that the young lad on the till laughed his head off every time I returned pronouncing ‘see you in an hour’ when I finished paying for yet more stuff.

The next time I say ‘it’s just a lick of paint’ someone remind me of this please.

Take it from me – it is never just ‘a lick of paint’.

I AM NOW 35 AND STILL WAITING FOR MY LIFE TO BE SORTED OUT

Most people say that their twenties was the time when they allowed themselves the freedom to do whatever they want and make mistakes without

too much self-criticism, and they then got their act together in their thirties.

Not British actress Billie Piper. Billie has come out this week and said that her thirties have been extremely problematic and that she has

suffered a kind of thirties crisis of sorts.

This follows another failed marriage. I kind of get that, though – obviously my marriage is fine, thank God, but I do get that thirties crisis

feeling.

I hated turning 30 – it was a signal of becoming a ‘real adult.’ I had hoped by the time I turned 30 I would have had my life sorted out.

I’m 35 and still waiting.

A BIG AND EXCITING TIME AHEAD FOR THE ROYALS AND THE NATION

Everyone is on high royal wedding alert! Or is that just me?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding just round the corner, excitement is brewing surrounding the theme and style of the wedding and

indeed Meghan’s dress.

I hear that Meghan is opting for a tight-fitting and slick dress with a lot of lace and I can totally see her wearing that.

She has a lot of natural beauty and I think her dress will subtly reflect that as opposed to being over the top and flamboyant.

It’s a big time for the royal family.

Prince William and Kate are expecting their third child this month so it really is an exciting time to be in this country.