CHERYL GIBBS: It’s silly Ant and Dec who make IACGMOOH so brilliant

You know it’s Christmas when I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is back on the TV.

Okay, I’ll admit it – I’m glued to it every night. I absolutely love it.

But I do not think ITV could make the show without Ant and Dec hosting. For me, it’s their ridiculous over-the-top gags and wit that make it so watchable.

Don’t get me wrong, the actual show itself is pretty good too. But without them being well, silly, it just wouldn’t be the same for me.

I do feel a little sorry for contestant and radio DJ Iain Lee.

He rubbed everyone up the wrong way by walking into the show later than everyone else, announcing that they all looked rather exhausted (although he used a less than favourable word instead). But he’s won everyone around a bit since then and genuinely looks like he struggles in there.

CAROLS AT THE KINGS IS SUCH A SPECIAL EVENT

This time last year I remember writing about my first trip to watch Carols at the Kings, run by the Salvation Army at the Kings Theatre in Southsea.

It genuinely was such a good experience and really got me in the mood for Christmas, so I decided to go again this year.

My mum’s friend Heather bought our tickets on the day they went for sale in September.

We bought seats in the balcony to make sure we got a great view of the whole production.

What I love, and have always loved about the Kings, is the intimacy of the venue. It doesn’t really matter what seat you’re in, you’re always going to have a good view of the stage.

And perhaps it’s because the Kings is so important to the city’s history and heritage, or perhaps it’s because of the interior architecture, but there’s just something very special about it.

The evening consisted of lots of carol singing (I gave it my best) and performances from adults, children and even infants from an array of schools, clubs and organisations from across the region.

It was an absolutely fantastic evening.

There were ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ at all the right points – especially when the youngsters came on stage, dressed in cute outfits.

Don’t even get me started on the little boy dressed as a donkey. He was absolutely adorable and looked a little shell-shocked by the rather large audience before him.

Then there was the little girl dressed up as a gold star – my goodness, her parents are in for a treat as she gets older!

She absolutely loved the attention and was waving her wand around like she was a pop star.

My mum whispered to me ‘remind you of anyone?’ She was talking about me, of course.

I was absolutely delighted to see the host of last year’s show, Dr Russell Rook, was back comparing the evening.

I recalled his wit from last year’s performance and I was glad he hadn’t lost his touch – he was very funny.

In fact, if you’re reading this Dr Rook and remember hearing someone laugh rather loudly from the top balcony, that was me!

A fabulous evening and one that I will never forget. I’m already looking forward to next year.

MEGHAN WILL BRING THE MONARCHY BANG UP TO DATE

I amaze myself sometimes.

How good am I?

Did I, or did I not, tell you that it was only a matter of weeks until the engagement announcement of Prince Harry to American actress, Meghan Markle?

I believe I did and, boom, as predicted we’ve just found out the pair are set to marry next May at Windsor Castle.

I’m delighted for them, I really am. Apart from being stunning, Meghan brings a whole new fresh approach to the British monarchy and that can only be a good thing.

For starters, she’s American. Secondly she’s an actress and thirdly she’s of mixed race heritage. These are things that really shouldn’t matter to anyone, but what it does do is mark a new moment in history and I think its unbelievably good news.

Now, what should I wear? Surely my invitation to the wedding is in the post?