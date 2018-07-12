CHERYL GIBBS: Look out  Bulgaria, the Gibbs’ clan are coming

By the time you read this I will be sunning myself on holibobs.

I’ll be in Bulgaria with 17 other members of my family celebrating my uncle Nigel’s 60th birthday.

You see, this is what we do in my family – whenever it’s someone’s big birthday the whole family goes away and this year Matt’s dad Danny and his wife Sue will be joining us for the first time.

They’ll either love it or will come back saying ‘never again’. To be honest it could go either way, but hopefully they’ll have a great time.

We’re going to Sunny Beach in Bulgaria and I’ve been before – two years ago, when we went on a girls’ holiday to celebrate my sister Jo’s 40th (you see the pattern here?) and I was blown away by how beautiful it was.

When you tell people you’re going to Bulgaria on holiday, people don’t generally know how to react – I guess it’s still considered an unusual place to go on holiday, but I can honestly say I loved it.

The beach is a beautiful long stretch of sandy coloured, well, sand. It’s lined by really cool beach-vibe bars that have beanbags and seating out on the beach with chilled-out music playing. Oh, and there’s a stunning old town called Nesebar about 30 minutes away which is a ski resort in the winter, but in the summer, is just a really cool place to visit by the sea.

I loved it so am hoping everyone else will too – I hope so, given that I’ve been put in charge of organising this holiday.

I used to be a travel agent many years ago, between college and university, and did a year at Going Places (remember them?) and for some reason since then I’ve become the go-to unofficial travel agent for everyone’s holiday.

It will be my head on the chopping block if it turns into a disaster, but I’m confident we’ll all have a great time.

I just feel sorry for everyone else out there vacationing at the same time, because ‘that’ family – you know, the ones you dread sitting next to you in a restaurant or alongside you at the beach – have just arrived. Yep, that’s us!

SENSIBLE ‘NEWS’ FROM THE KARDASHIANS

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan hit the press this week for removing her lip fillers…I know, how can this be news?

Well it is and it isn’t. On one hand Kylie received an astonishing amount of coverage when she decided to inject her lips at the age of 15.

She was heavily criticised for it and quite rightly so in my opinion. At 15 I don’t believe you can make such decisions with a clear and level head.

However, the new mother to baby girl Stormi has been praised for publicly announcing she is no longer going to have the procedure that makes her lips look more plump and full.

While I wouldn’t exactly call it ‘news’, I do admire her for being so open, when she is usually so coy...

WHY ARE THEY MARRYING SO SOON?

Justin Bieber is getting married!

To be honest, I thought he was back with ex Selena Gomez which goes to show how ‘down with the kids’ I am.

Apparently it’s been confirmed Justin is marrying model Hailey Baldwin. The 21-year-old model gushed about her love for the pop star saying she was grateful to God and had ‘no words’ to express her gratitude for finding ‘the one’.

Although I wish them all the luck in the world I do wonder what the rush is? Justin is just 24 and Hailey 21 so why is there such a need to commit already?

Not that everyone should do what Matt and I did and take 15 years to walk down the aisle, but equally, why so soon? Good luck to them. If they manage to stick together, they’ll be better than most Hollywood couples!