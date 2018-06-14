CHERYL GIBBS: Terrifying encounters of the dinosaur kind

One of my favourite things to do is go to the cinema.

Matt and I have always had that in common and while some people could argue it’s a waste of quality time together because you’re not actually engaging with one another, I disagree with.

We’re both so passionate about films we spend a long time after each one has finished dissecting it.

To me, that debate and interaction is really important in a relationship.

On Sunday when the sun was shining and everyone else in the country was – quite rightly – making the most of the warmer weather, we were cooped up in the IMAX theatre at Cineworld in Chichester. And I loved every second of it.

Although it genuinely goes against my beliefs that if the sun is shining you spend it outside, I couldn’t contain my excitement at watching the new Jurassic Park movie – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In all honesty, while I liked the previous Jurassic Park movie and felt they did a good job of bringing the franchise back for a new generation, nothing beats the originals and I wasn’t convinced that they could do a good job again after the success of the last one.

But boy was I wrong. This movie is brilliant and, in my opinion, surpasses the previous film.

Is it as good as the originals? No, but then again, I think so much of what you love about old movies is how they’re attached to your past and the memories you have of other things in your life at that time.

But, trust me when I say the new Jurassic Park movie has been excellently done.

It’s much darker than the previous films and the dinosaurs are generally a lot a scarier – down to the focus on creating new dino hybrid breeds.

There is one scene towards the end of the film involving a dinosaur trying to get into a little girl’s bedroom that is so scary I could hardly sit still.

It’s not for the faint-hearted but a must-watch for all you Jurassic Park lovers.

THERE’S NOTHING WRONG WITH A BIT OF SNOGGING

Matt and I always get moaned at by people for putting on PDAs – Public Displays of Affection.

We’re not one of those couples who go for inappropriate snogging sessions or anything like that, but we’ve always been quite affectionate.

In all honesty I don’t think we really realise we’re doing it – neither does actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa, it would seem.

The pair, who have been married for eight years and have three children together, were papped at a café in Bryon Bay in Australia with fellow Hollywood actor Matt Damon and his wife who looked on as the pair couldn’t keep their hands to themselves.

I think it’s lovely, and why not? I always think it’s testament to a strong relationship if you can show your affections for one another.

BECKHAM SPLIT RUMOURS ARE NONSENSE

David and Victoria Beckham have always been at the centre of rumours of a marital split and they’ve always come out stronger than ever.

But I was genuinely surprised that their publicists had to come out this week and deny the rumours – they usually ignore them.

Allegedly, the power couple are negotiating the terms of their divorce, but their reps have branded the rumours ‘nonsense’.

And in a perfectly timed photo opportunity the couple, along with their children and friends, were photographed posing for a happy snap with Vic placing a loving arm on her hubby’s shoulder.

Perhaps they should take a leaf out of Chris and Elsa’s book? I think the rumours are nonsense and if they can get past David’s alleged affair with his former assistant all those years ago they can get past this.