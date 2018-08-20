CLIVE SMITH: PE teacher used to call me Shirley, but I didn’t moan

Staff at Gatwick Airport have been sent a memo which has banned them from calling people ‘love’ or ‘darling’ after receiving one complaint. Just one. Not 100. One.

Just think of all All the millions of people who pass through there and it’s changed because of one.

There will now be a return to the more formal, sir or madam.

But how long will it be until that’s unacceptable and the gender-fluid get offended? It’s an absolute minefield and it will only get worse.

In the near future, the year 2024, there will be 943 genders and the law will state that it’s an imprisonable offence to mis-gender someone.

So you’re at the photocopier and your colleague walks in.

You can’t remember if this co-worker identifies as a microwave or a toastie-maker. You have one minute to decide before they start talking to you. Too late you’re going to prison.

Now that might seem a bit far-fetched but it’s hardly beyond the realms of possibility when already we’ve seen a teacher sacked for calling a trans-gender boy a girl. He’s probably set out on the road to teaching to make a difference, saddled himself with student debt to do so and then gets fired for that. Ridiculous.

Some of the teachers who taught me wouldn’t last five minutes today.

I used to have long hair at secondary school, a very nice pony-tail it was too. The PE teacher sometimes called me Shirley. It never bothered me. He even referred to me as that at parents’ evening. My mum and dad never ran to the papers so they could have photos taken with sad faces demanding sackings and compensation.

Too many things are changed because one person isn’t happy with them?

Some people like being called ‘darling’ or ‘love’. A lot of tourists think it’s really nice, but obviously, you don’t want to be creepy about it.

I remember years ago a friend of mine in the pub was chatting up a girl when called her ‘treacle’ and smelt her arm. That was strange. You wouldn’t do that at the check-in at Gatwick.

But a ‘love’ or ‘darling’ is fine in my opinion.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A zebrafish goes into a bar… now keep out of his way

You can’t beat a good bit of university research. The latest found drinks such as Jagerbombs could worsen the effects of binge drinking. Who’d have thought?

The research was done on zebrafish. Course it was. A few heavy nights in the students’ union would have got the same results.

Apparently zebrafish have similar biological and behavioural responses to alcohol as us. Adding taurine (an ingredient in energy drinks) to their water seemed to ‘exacerbate risky choices in Zebrafish’.

So these usually shy fish were cruising around their tank hitting on every female showing too much gill while banging empty glasses on the bar demanding refills?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Wanted: former spy with shifty eyes who loves cats

Cat lovers rejoice, there’s a job going on the Greek Island of Syros where you are paid a wage and free board to look after all the island’s cats. Apart from you and the cats I don’t think there’s much else going on in the place.

They are after a ‘genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle cats’.

Seems the ideal job for my missus. She would easily become a ‘crazy cat lady’ given half the chance.

Apparently, there’s been a flood of applications. I can’t think of many worse jobs. I’d say the ideal candidate would be a MI6 spy. With 55 cats roaming about the place those cats are bound to be cooking up some scheme to overthrow governments. It’s in their eyes, you can’t trust them.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​