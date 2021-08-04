I’m loving the Olympics, all the different sports and those wonderful, humble Olympians just going about their business. How great were the scenes at Portchester when BMX bronze medallist Declan Brooks came home?

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In July he could have got off the number three bus and gone into the Red Lion and no one would have batted an eyelid. In August, hundreds greeted him home. Now we have Hayling Island sailor Eilidh McIntyre winning gold and the celebrations continue. For me, it’s Gareth Who? at the moment.