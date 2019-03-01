COMMENT: A message relevant to children and parents

So it’s out with Stranger Danger and in with Clever Never Goes – both friendly, catchy slogans produced in the interests of keeping children safe from predatory paedophiles.

Just as the Tufty Club was superceded by the Green Cross Code, educational messages need to be kept fresh and relevant for each new generation.

While the Stranger Danger message may have seemed useful enough, it appears to have had unforeseen consequences.

Children were left frightened and confused by the implication that all strangers might do them harm, and some parents even told teachers their children had had nightmares as a result of lessons on the subject.

There was also the added complication that some strangers might be able to offer help if a child was in danger.

Confusingly, they might also be at risk of people they know, who might not always have their best interests at heart

Clever Never Goes (CNG) adopts a more positive approach with its friendly mascot, a smiley robot called Clever.

A dial on his tummy depicting three indicators: green for safe, yellow for hmmm? and red for unsafe so it helps the pupils to rate situations in which they find themselves.

CNG was developed and piloted at Crofton Hammond Infant School, Stubbington, in partnership with the charity Action Against Abduction and has now been rolled out to more than 500 schools across the country. It is also being trialled by Hampshire Police.

Clearly a lot of thought has gone in to developing a clear and simple message that will enable children to make their own decisions, and to judge when something or somebody might cause them harm.

When children come home from school eager to talk about Clever Never Goes, parents would do well to engage in the conversation and reinforce the message​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.