COMMENT: Ambitions will show Pompey in the best possible light

Pompey have always been a forward-thinking football club both on the pitch and off it with its desire to progress again to the dizzy heights of the Premiership and its grass roots links to the community.

No one can deny the hunger for success of current manager Kenny Jackett who approaches every game with a fine tooth comb in order to put out the best 11 he can to secure victory against all types of footballing styles.

Next week the vision for the future of the club will be in the spotlight – quite literally – again when Portsmouth City Council planners consider granting permission for new floodlights at Fratton Park.

New floodlights at grounds around the country are nothing new but in Pompey’s case part of the move is to make the ground compatible with Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

For Pompey chief executive Mark Catlin the technology is needed to match the club’s aspirations to enter the Championship – a feat the club just missed out on last season.

The system allows pitch referees to check controversial decisions such as offsides and potential fouls.

It was used at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the recent 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and is to be introduced into the Premiership this coming season.

Mr Catlin is, however, looking to the future and believes VAR could be in the Championship in the not too distant future.

He said: ‘They’re bringing VAR into the Premiership this year and in a year of two that could be the Championship, which is where we aspire to be.’

Part of next week’s planning application is also for a new TV gantry for the south stand allowing broadcasters more space to work.

No one can question Pompey’s desire to be the best they can be and play against the best, so let there be light to watch the Blues shine at Fratton Park.