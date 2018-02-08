COMMENT: Comfort and peace for children’s final days

No parent should outlive their own child.

But anyone who reads the pages of this newspaper will know that sadly, many families go through the heartbreak of watching their child suffer.

Nothing can make the pain go away for the child or the family, but there is a place which has been providing support to families in that position, across the south, for 21 years.

Naomi House, near Winchester, has eased the final days and months of more than 1,100 children over the past two decades.

It is a place you wish did not have to exist but, because it does, life-limited children are surrounded by comfort, peace, and even fun.

And now there is a state-of-the-art facility, Jacksplace, for young people aged 16 to 35.

Not only has the charity provided support to the families involved, but Naomi House has also drawn the community together.

The News has carried countless tales of people doing extraordinary things to raise money for Naomi House, to try in their own small way to make a difference – from climbing mountains, to coffee mornings and even fashion shows.

There is such good feeling towards Naomi House because of the outstanding care and understanding given by staff to children and young people at the hospice.

It even has the royal seal of approval – Prince Charles officially opened it in 1997, and more recently the Duchess of Cambridge visited.

It all started with the generosity of Mary Cornelius Reid who gave land on her estate for the hospice to be built.

And ever since then people have kept on giving.

So, in the hospice’s anniversary year, help make a child’s final days as peaceful as possible and consider donating to Naomi House.