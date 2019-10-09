COMMENT: Education transport must be a top priority

At first glance, a bill for hundreds of thousands of pounds to take children with special education needs to school seems extortionate.

Why can’t the children’s families take them to school?

Why should Portsmouth City Council spend its scarce resources on taxis and minibuses when the duty of care is on the parents?

But it is vitally important that they do.

The council does need to make savings – it is running on a shoe-strong budget thanks to ongoing central government cuts to the core grant given to local authorities.

But it cannot cut corners when it comes to getting these children to school.

Many of them have very complex physical, educational and emotional needs.

For many children, unless the council steps in to ensure they go, then they will not go.

That in turn leads to isolation, lack of education and opportunity.

And a huge burden on families.

When that happens, local authorities, the NHS and justice system have to pick up the pieces.

Just by getting these children to school in the first place, come what may, will save the council money in the long-run.

Education is every child’s right, and the council must do everything it can to ensure they have the opportunity to take advantage of it.

So that means it is a budget priority.

As Amanda Martin, National Education Union vice president and Portsmouth teacher, says, finding the cash is the only long-term solution.

And she is right to raise concerns over potential changes in that transport.

Whatever happens, Portsmouth City Council must put transport for special educational needs pupils at the very top of its list of priorities.