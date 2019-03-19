COMMENT: Fundraisers  are the heart of the Great South Run

THE loss of a child is an experience that no-one should ever have to go through. It is a traumatic, heartbreaking event that will test even the strongest and most loving of families.

Even in the most medically advanced country on Earth it would be impossible to reduce the newborn mortality rate to zero – but that is no comfort for those that have to live through it.

However, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (Sands) is doing what it can to reduce miscarriage and neonatal deaths. And it also provides support for those whose baby doesn’t make it.

It is testament to the work that they do that Shaun Hoare will be lining up on October 20 to take part in the Great South Run and raising money for Sands.

Fifteen months ago Shaun and his wife Vicky lost their son Kyle after complications during his birth. They credit being given a ‘memory box’, prepared by Sands with helping them through this awful time. It wasn’t just Kyle’s parents they helped either – Sands also made sure there was something for the couple’s other two sons, now six and eight.

And now they want to do something positive to pass that chance of support on to others who find themselves in the same tragic position.

Not a runner by nature, Shaun has worked hard to prepare himself for the 10-mile run.

He has given himself a modest goal of £200 and we hope he smashes it.

Shaun will be joined by thousands of others on the big day, raising huge amounts of money for a wide range of charities.

Yes, we can thrill to the elite runners as they charge around the course.

But it is those doing it for charity – many who are running for the first time, or who have never run this far – who provide the heart of the event.

This is why so many more of us will be there to cheer them on as they try to reach their goals.