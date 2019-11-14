COMMENT: Hustings give opportunity to engage with and quiz candidates

As the general election draws near and the political noise is cranked up, it can sometimes be hard to decipher what those who would be our representatives in Parliament really believe in.

So what better way to get some straight answers than by asking them in person, on a platform alongside their opponents?

That's why The News is pleased to once again team up with the University of Portsmouth to run two hustings, one for Portsmouth South and one for Portsmouth North, that will give people an opportunity to see and hear candidates from the major parties up close and personal.

No carefully-managed soundbites, no scripted performances, no hiding behind obfuscation. Just a panel of would-be MPs and a room of people who can hear first-hand exactly what they stand for, what their views are on the big issues and what their priorities would be if elected.

Hustings are an election tradition that we're proud to continue and an important part of the democratic process. They give people an opportunity to quiz prospective MPs, but also offer those on the panel a chance to engage directly with the electorate and get across their messages to try to attract support at the ballot box.

As the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith, says: 'It is vital that people engage, quiz and challenge everyone who aspires to be an MP for our great city.'

There will be the cut and thrust of debate and no doubt the candidates will have differences of opinion. But at the end of the day those in the audience will have seen their true colours and be able to make a better-informed decision about who to vote for.

The free evening hustings will last for one-and-a-half hours each and are being held on Tuesday, November 19 for Portsmouth South and Tuesday, November 26 for Portsmouth North at the university's Eldon Building in Somers Town.

If you can make it we urge you register to attend and get the chance to question the likes of Conservative candidates Donna Jones and Penny Mordaunt, Liberal Democrats Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Antonia Harrison and Labour's Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin - plus other candidates who may yet be nominated to stand for election.

It's a great opportunity and one not be missed.