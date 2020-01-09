COMMENT: If you know who Pompey v Saints faces are, then tell the police

For a minority, it was always going to be about trying to cause trouble rather than just enjoying a game of football.

As soon as Pompey were drawn to play Southampton at Fratton Park in the third round of the Carabao Cup last year, these people will have ringed it on the calendar as a rare opportunity to confront supporters of their long-time south coast rivals just down the M27.

It was why the match on September 24 was the subject of Hampshire police's biggest ever football-related operation, as measures were taken to try to reduce flashpoints and prevent true fans getting caught up in confrontations.

Segregation was a key part of the plan, so Saints fans were brought from Fratton station within tight police lines. Pompey fans then had to be pushed back to the Fawcett Road roundabout in Southsea by police in riot gear when Saints fans were leaving the ground.

The fact that Pompey lost the game 4-0 only made disorder more likely.

But sadly there were still some unsavoury incidents and detectives have been trawling through CCTV and bodycam footage to try to track down those responsible.

If they thought they could hide in the crowds, then they have another think coming. Because on page six today, we've printed the faces of 17 people police want to speak to in connection with what happened that day.

Bottles were thrown at officers and other fans and the debris of what appeared to be a roof tile was seen on the ground in Goldsmith Avenue after the match.

Five people were arrested and a Portsmouth man is still being investigated for allegedly punching a police horse called Luna.

We support the police in attempting to find others responsible for putting people's safety at risk and giving Pompey a bad name.

Detective Chief Inspector John McGonigle said: ‘There were a large number of people in this area at the time who will have no doubt seen others throwing items at our officers and other fans.’

So, do you recognise any of the 17 people? Take a close look. If they're known to you, we urge you to do the right thing and tell the police who they are.