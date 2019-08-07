COMMENT: Investment in new tech is vital for NHS health

Once again, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, is at the forefront of medical technology. The Stryker Mako robot is revolutionary.

The robotic-arm assisted surgery means surgeons can now perform operations faster and with more accuracy than ever before.

And that means quicker recovery times for patients.

We all know someone who has undergone knee or hip surgery and has had to spend weeks, sometimes months, in recovery.

Often the pain and discomfort during the time in recovery is worse than the problems experienced before the operation.

All that should be a thing of the past thanks to the investment made by the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust in Stryker Mako, which was originally used only by private patients in the hospital’s Harbour Suite.

It is always a risk for NHS trusts to make major investments. But this is clearly of huge benefit to patients.

Being able to discharge patients sooner means less of a burden on the hospital staff and more beds in use.

With quicker recovery times less expensive pain relief is needed, which means that, ultimately, it is better for taxpayers.

It is vital that the trust is brave enough to invest in groundbreaking new technology.

Just like the Da Vinci robot, which the community helped raise £2.4m to ensure it stayed at QA, the Stryker Mako will change lives.

Mick Lyons took a gamble when he made the Da Vinci robot the subject of the most recent Rocky Appeal.

But the public got on board and now it has performed thousands of life-changing operations with its four arms and manoeuvrable hands, which can twist 360 degrees, meaning narrow and hard-to-reach parts of the body can be operated on with precision and care.

Keep leading the way, QA.