COMMENT: Minister has a duty to act on coroner’s concerns

We make no apologies for returning to a subject that The News has long campaigned about: The welfare of Britain’s military veterans.

An inquest yesterday was told that special forces veteran Danny Johnston took his own life at the age of just 35, when his mental health deteriorated after a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

He was an experienced soldier who had served with Portsmouth’s local infantry unit, the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, and had completed tours of duty in war zones around the world.

Maybe trying to cope with the trauma he suffered, he started using the prescription drug valium until he was caught out in a random drug test and sacked from the army.

His family said he was ashamed of what had happened. He was not himself, and looked haunted.

There were other warning signs, including the time police found him carrying a rope after relative had reported concerns about a social media post he had made. This occasion and other ‘obvious red flags’ went unheeded.

Eventually he went missing from home for four days and his body was later discovered in woodland.

Coroner James-Healey Pratt, who ruled that Danny died by suicide, felt he had been let down by the military, and by the country he had served so courageously. He said Danny had ‘served his Queen, he served his country, he served his regiment.’ Yet the debt they all owed him had not been repaid.

He will be drawing defence secretary Gavin Williamson’s attention to the tragedy of Danny Johnston, and we hope that Mr Williamson will take note and ensure that care for Britain’s military veterans continues long after they have left the service, so that lives can be saved.