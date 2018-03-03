COMMENT: People of our city know no bounds when a crisis looms

When the going gets tough, the tough get going – as we have seen how the people of our region have rallied round during the wintry weather over the past couple of days.

It would be easy for people just to lock themselves indoors, curl up and weather the storm.

But that’s not how the people of Portsmouth react in a crisis.

Much praise should be – and indeed has been – heaped on those who adopted a Dunkirk spirit to go way beyond the call of duty to help those in need.

People like retired civil engineer Bill Shannon, who battled the freezing temperatures to help those people living on the streets to survive.

With the help of his wife he has been out feeding the homeless and driving them through the snow to emergency shelters.

People like those who work at Nightingales Golden Care who had the foresight to hire two 4x4 vehicles so they could ferry their carers to clients.

Then there’s the doctors, nurses, emergency services and countless other volunteers who rolled up their sleeves and went out of their way to help those who were struggling.

The efforts of the snow heroes has not gone unnoticed by Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, who said: ‘People are amazing in our city, taking care of each other and going the extra mile to ensure others are safe.’

And Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones added her praise, saying: ‘The outstanding efforts of blue light services, care staff, QA hospital staff and Colas, the council’s highways contractors, have kept people safe and meant Portsmouth roads are some of the clearest in the sub region.’

We owe all of these people – and many others – our gratitude and praise them for the way they kept Portsmouth operating.