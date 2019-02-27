COMMENT: Play your part by keeping an eye out for cyclists

Do you cycle in Portsmouth? Then the chances are you’ve got stories to tell of frightening near-misses and inconsiderate drivers who either don’t give you room or are seemingly oblivious to your presence.

We reveal today how Portsmouth is one of the most dangerous cities in the country if you're on a bike – with more than 400 close shaves logged between March and September last year.

A scheme run by Portsmouth City Council, in which cyclists have been encouraged to report incidents, has also pinpointed the worst streets to negotiate on two wheels.

If you want to improve your chances of getting to your destination unscathed, then perhaps avoid the B2177, Portsdown Hill Road, Southwick Hill Road, Copnor Road and London Road in Hilsea, plus residential streets in the west of Milton ward.

The scheme, introduced after the tragic death of Tim Atkins in an accident with another cyclist at a pinch point in Eastern Road, has certainly served to focus minds on the risks taken by people who ride on the city’s streets.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for transport, says the number of collisions involving cyclists has actually been going down.

But with so many people involved in near-misses, is that down to good luck?

Yes, the city has particular issues for cyclists, such as the network of narrow streets and lots of side junctions on to a few main roads.

But now the true extent of the problem is known, we trust the council will look very carefully at what can be done to make cycling in Portsmouth safer, particularly at blackspots.

In the meantime, we urge everybody who gets behind the wheel in the city to play their part by looking out for cyclists and giving them some space.