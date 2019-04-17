COMMENT: Residents in Cosham have waited long​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ enough for parking solution

Every morning they look out of their windows and see the drivers arrive. It's become a bit of a ritual for residents in Mulberry Lane and The Close in Cosham - and they are fed up with it.

Because they are just outside zones brought in specifically to stop Queen Alexandra Hospital workers from parking there all day, the problem has simply moved to outside their homes.

Deterred from using BA, BC and BF zones in case they get a ticket, these drivers have simply looked for the nearest roads that are not subject to restrictions.

There's certainly a discussion to be had over why they feel it necessary to search for spaces in residential roads when staff parking is provided for them at work.

The answer lies in the charges imposed on them.

But if we accept that many employees will avoid the car parks provided for them because they don't agree with having to pay, then they have to go somewhere.

Yet why should people in Mulberry Lane and The Close have to live in a long-stay car park when others are protected by parking zones?

Residents say they have been lobbying for two years to be added to the zone system by Portsmouth City Council, but nothing has happened.

The parking is not just frustrating, it's causing serious inconvenience to residents too. The lines of cars mean that contractors and carers cannot get in. Visitors struggle to find a space and deliveries are difficult.

Residents know that becoming a zone is the only solution - unless existing parking zones are removed and we return to a free-for-all, which isn't going to happen.

We think it's high time their voices were heard and urge the council to consider adding Mulberry Lane and The Close to the current programme of consultations on zones.

They’ve waited long enough.