COMMENT: Speaking out can end the nightmare of stalking

Try to imagine the living nightmare of being stalked. Of being hounded on a daily basis, from hundreds of phone calls, texts and e-mails to threatening appearances in person.

Saffron Bennett knows just what an appalling crime it can be. She suffered a 'relentless campaign' at the hands of ex-partner Karl Silvester, who turned up at her desk at her place of work, parked outside her home and even tried to run her off the road.

Subjected to vile emotional abuse and unable to escape his unwanted attentions, 28-year-old Saffron got so low that she decided to end her own life.

But even as she recovered from her suicide attempt in Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Silvester turned up looking for her and they came eye to eye in a corridor. She collapsed in shock and had to have police officers at her bedside and friends stay with her to make sure she was safe.

She recalls: ‘I remember thinking to myself even dying wouldn’t get rid of him – he had broken me, I was worthless.'

Saffron bravely tells her story today after Silvester, 30, was jailed for three years for his 14 months of stalking. It's clearly had an enormous impact on her - the former college teacher went from being an outgoing person to a shadow of her former self thanks to the bullying, controlling behaviour of Silvester.

While they were still together he didn't allow her to have friends, told her what she could and couldn't wear and would check her phone each day.

In the end, she summoned up the courage to ditch him. But that was to be the start of Silvester's stalking, who couldn't accept the rejection and clearly decided to make her life a misery.

Now he's behind bars with a lifetime restraining order - and Saffron is urging others who may be in a controlling relationship or the victims of stalking to seek help.

We agree and urge people to confide in friends or report matters to police. Because only by speaking out will the nightmare ever come to an end.