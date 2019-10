What a farce. Or should that be water farce?

Although, it’s safe to say the news Portsmouth City Council have been pouring public money away and running the risk of exposing the community to Legionella is no laughing matter.

Four water refill stations were installed in Southsea last year – at a combined cost of £38,000.

And it turns out the council have flushed nearly as much water through the systems to keep them clean as the volume drunk by members of the public.