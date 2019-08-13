COMMENT: We must come down harder on fly-tippers

Mattresses, fridges, huge sacks of bricks and even sofas piled high to make up the 100-tonnes was the scene fireifghters were met with as they arrived to battle a blaze in Hulbert Road, Havant last September.

The enormous fly-tip was the biggest ever uncovered in the town – an environmental attack.

The owners of the land, just off the A3, had to shell out almost £90,000 to clear up the site.

To make matters even worse, electrical items were found in a nearby stream which could have potentially polluted an important water course.

Three men have been fined between £1,000 and £1,500, and each have been handed suspended prison sentences.

But, considering the huge environmental and financial implications, is that enough?

For too long unscrupulous rubbish clearance firms have taken cash from customers who have handed over their waste in good faith – in this instance even a church pastor was duped.

The rubbish is then dumped at the side of the road or on private land to avoid charges at council waste and recycling centres.

Imagine the smiles on the faces of those responsible for the fly-tipping as they dumped their loads and drove off, having pocketed the money of innocent people. It was all so easy.

But it was only due to the diligence of the Environment Agency three of the culprits from the Havant site were found.

They spent a month trawling through the mountain of waste, carefully piecing together evidence to bring those responsible to justice.

And after all their hard work it does not seem fair that they have got away with such low fines.

Fly-tipping should trigger an immediate custodial sentence and a lifetime ban from rubbish clearance.

It should be made perfectly clear they will not get away with it.