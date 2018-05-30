COMMENT: We should be so proud of our excellent university

For many years, the University of Portsmouth has been quietly making a name for itself with ground-breaking research both at home and internationally.

It has always been a major part of the city’s economic and cultural landscape and the many thousands of students it attracts to Portsmouth and Southsea add to the rich fabric of our vibrant nightlife, too.

It has now been revealed that the UoP has climbed 12 places to reach the coveted top 25 in the Guardian newspaper’s University Guide for 2019.

And it’s no surprise considering the amount of money the university is investing in buildings, courses and students themselves.

As previously reported in The News, the top-25 spot follows a climb of 38 places in the Complete University Guide for 2019.

The institution now appears 51st on the list.

And the highly-respected criminology course is ranked fourth-best in the country.

Thirty years ago Portsmouth Polytechnic - ‘The Poly’ - was seen as a bit of a joke university, but it is now a force to be reckoned with when it comes to technology, innovation and research.

And there were fears that bringing in tuition fees of £9,000 a year could cause a fall in the number of people attending university.

But these were not borne out in Portsmouth where youngsters continue to be attracted by great education outcomes and a city that welcomes students with open arms.

There are misgivings about the amount of building work the university is carrying out in the centre of Portsmouth and across Southsea, but this shows that there is a need.

We have a world-class university and that is something, as a city, we should all be immensely proud of.