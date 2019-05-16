I was absolutely delighted to read in The News that Father Bob White, vicar of St Mary’s Church in Fratton, where Matt and I got married, has been appointed an honorary chaplain to Her Majesty, the Queen.

Father Bob is one of only 30 clergy members from the UK to take on the role and I couldn’t think of anyone better.

He’s been rewarded for his long and distinguished service and will preach once a year in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace.

I have such fond memories of Father Bob – he’s a legend and was one of the main reasons why we decided to get married at St Mary’s.

From the offset his warm personality and cheeky character won me over and I loved going there on a Sunday in the lead-up to our wedding.

We’d listen to his sermon and have a chat at the end – I miss that actually.

What Father Bob does very well is bring the church into the 21st century.

Whether you’re super religious or not at all, his overall presence and attitude are so welcoming and so down to earth that you don’t feel judged either way.

He is an asset to this city.

A Facebook memory popped up on my account on Wednesday reminding me of what I shared last year and I think the photo, right, absolutely sums up our wedding day.

There is Father Bob laughing as he slaps Matt’s hand away – in a funny way, not aggressively.

Matt had mistakenly taken my wrong hand and then we both got in such a tizz as to what hand was needed that Father Bob took over and took our correct hands, placing them on each other.

It was so funny and from the look on all our faces you get a sense of what our wonderful day was like.

We celebrated our fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday and it was like our wedding was just yesterday.

Father Bob played such a big part in our day and I’m delighted that he’s been honoured this way.

The Queen is one lucky lady to have him as part of her team.

My only hope is that he’s returned to his rightful place in our city for as long as we can keep him.

Why is Love Island allowed to continue in light of deaths?

I was shocked and saddened to hear that Steve Dymond, from Portsmouth, who went on ITV’s The Jeremy Kyle Show apparently committed suicide after failing the show’s lie detector test. He was just 62.

After the recent suicide of Mike Thalassitis from hit ITV show Love Island a question has to be raised about the stress put on people who appear in television shows.

But I was shocked to hear ITV has pulled The Jeremy Kyle Show permanently. What about Love Island which has lost two stars to suicide?

Why should this show’s success mean it should be allowed to continue when The Jeremy Kyle Show has been axed? A question for debate I think…

Matt and I are gorging on all the great new Netflix shows

Several years after everyone started talking about how amazing Netflix is, I have finally jumped on the bandwagon and now I’m addicted.

Quite frankly, I don’t know how I lasted this long without it.

Are you watching The Society? It’s brilliant and what I love about Netflix is all the episodes are uploaded at once. We started The Society on Monday and we’re seven episodes in to a 10-part series. We’re hooked.

It’s about a bunch of college students who return to their town to find that their parents – and everyone else in the community – has vanished and they’re left on their own to survive.

It’s a wonderful show and I highly recommend it.