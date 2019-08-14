Croatia and Slovenia were beautiful places to visit: OPINION

We’re back! And we actually went this time. We’ve just returned from a week’s holiday in Croatia where, apart from a one day excursion, we didn’t do anything but relax, and boy did we relax. Perhaps a bit too much, given that we only went for one week and we’re both struggling to return to normality.

That’s the only thing with going away on holiday, you’re in this lovely little bubble that couldn’t be more removed from your usual life. It’s just wonderful where the biggest decision you have to make in a day is what to eat and what cocktail you want next – I wish we could have stayed in the bubble for longer but back to work it is.

In fact I’m writing this week’s column on the train to London which is my first day back after our break and I’m not going to lie, commuting again sucks but it pays for said trips so one can’t moan.

A lot of people have been asking what Croatia is like and I highly recommend it. Apparently according to one of the holiday reps, the country is getting more than a million Britons visit each year so my advice would be to visit it sooner rather than later as these kind of places get easily spoilt after a while.

We stayed in the north, in an area called Mendulin, near Pula, which was a beautiful, historic town with one of the world’s best preserved amphitheatres and a quaint old town that we returned to for dinner.

We had originally booked to holiday in the southern part of the country and flying into Split. My advice would probably be that this region would be prettier.

Although we had a fantastic holiday, the beach was awful and terribly crowded, whereas Split looks like the beaches and coves with their clifftop hotels just looks more quaint.

We went on a day trip to Slovenia which was out of this world. We reasoned that we’re unlikely to go to Slovenia on holiday so a day trip to famous Lake Bled would give us a flavour of what the country was like and all I can say is wow.

I’m not sure this photo does it justice, but trust me when I say it’s just such a beautiful part of the world.

A visit to Lake Bled was worth the long nine-hour trip

As I said, we went to Slovenia on a day trip. The reps said it was going to be a long day but the prospect of getting another pin in our map was just too alluring.

It took us four and a half hours to get to Lake Bled – yes, that’s a nine hour round trip, crossing the border between Croatia and Slovenia with just one pit stop.

It was though, in my opinion, totally worth it. Lake Bled, while busy with tourists just like us, was unlike anything we’ve seen before and when we climbed to the top of the little quaint church, looking down at it – just stunning.

Matt had to listen to me talk about it all the way home…

Even when I’m on a digital detox, I find out celeb gossip

When we’re on holiday we do like to give ourselves a break from our phones and emails and this week was no exception.

Apart from using my phone to take photos (and I took a lot of them) we really did unwind from it all. But it didn’t stop me finding out Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus had split up.

Liam took to Instagram to confirm the end of their marriage, asking for privacy. I don’t know why I was so surprised, given that they already had a very on-off relationship, but I guess I thought perhaps now they’d exchanged wedding vows, they would be a bit more committed.

Clearly not. A shame though…