When historians of the future look back on October 2018 it is likely that they will scratch their heads and ask ‘is that all they had to worry about?’

Last week was one which saw the end both of Kleenex’s mansize tissues and Waitrose’s ‘Gentleman’s’ sandwich, following complaints from consumers that these products were sexist.

The sandwich is an easy one to deal with – I had never heard of it before the controversy and I imagine that not many people had either. I would also suggest that the butty in question sounded pretty unappetising – smoked chicken and caesar roll.

The issue of tissues was less straightforward, given that millions of people, not just blokes, have been blowing their hooters on the mansize variety for 62 years.

That is an awful lot of nasal history which is not to be sniffed at. However, it looks like the game is up for male specific products.

Kleenex’s parent company’s spokesperson kept a straight face when they said: ‘Kimberly-Clark in no way suggests that being both soft and strong is an exclusively masculine trait’.

But this wasn’t the biggest storm in a teacup of the week, that fell to Piers Morgan,on Good Morning Britain. He started a national debate about whether or not dads should carry their babies in papooses when he tweeted a picture of James Bond actor Daniel Craig with his young child strapped to his chest.

It was the use of the hashtag #emasculatedBond which kicked off this issue, with many irate ‘modern dads’ asking Morgan why he felt the need to question the masculinity of others.

My papoose-wearing days are long gone but it was convenient while it lasted, even if I did look like John Hurt in Alien, moments after the creature burst from his chest.

If us blokes are being honest, we also quite like the attention that having an adorable tiny human being hung around our shoulders brings.

It was the only time in 20 years other women have smiled in my direction.

Like tissues and sandwiches, this is a 21st century issue which really shouldn’t be keeping me up at night.