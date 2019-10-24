Depressing Joker didn't ruin our Brighton pre-baby moon | Cheryl Gibbs

We went to Brighton last weekend for a two night break away – I’m calling it our pre-baby moon. It was however just an excuse to get away and it was exactly what we needed.

We stayed at the beautiful Brighton Harbour Hotel right on the waterfront and it’s just the perfect venue for a break away.

We had a lovely sea view corner room with sweeping sea views. On Friday night the weather was terrible and it made the waves in the ocean crash so loud against the sand that we could hear the sea all night – it was heaven.

Trust us to visit the UK’s best loved seaside town in torrential rain and gale force winds.

We did make a bit of a boo-boo though – on Friday night we went to see the film, Joker.

To be honest I wasn’t overly enthralled at the prospect, only because we could have gone to the cinema any time, but had a couple of hours to kill before our meal and the Odeon is literally next to the hotel so we went for it.

It turned out to be utterly depressing. Don’t get me wrong, Joaquin Phoenix, who played the starring role of the Joker, was absolutely outstanding in it as his portrayal of a down and out highly depressed and socially awkward individual.

So, kudos to him for the role, but at one point I contemplated walking out and sitting in the café, it was that sad.

It was unrelentingly grim.

However, the rest of the stay was amazing.

We spent Saturday meandering through the lanes and spent more time than we should in the hotel spa.

We went to the gym in the hotel first though, so no judgment please.

The spa had Scandinavian ‘togetherness pools’ which are like Jacuzzi’s, and while I couldn’t go in because I’m preggers, I went in the swimming pool and relaxed, which is exactly what we went for.

Our stay was topped off by seeing Matilde again who we met at their sister hotel Chichester Harbour Hotel last year.

An amazing stay – comes highly recommended.

What a shame it would be for Harry and Wills to fall out

Having made several royal documentaries over the past decade, I've become very fond of the royal family.

I wouldn't say I was a royalist, but I think they bring more to this country than they're credited for.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan have done a wonderful job of dragging The Firm into the 21st century, bridging the gap between the monarchy and public.

But I'm saddened there seems to be a rift among the fab four, with Harry this week alluding to the fact he and William don't always see eye to eye. Everyone loves William and Harry, they genuinely come across as very close siblings.

I hope that doesn't change.

We want to see farmland views – not a building site

As I write this looking out to the view from our bungalow over to the farm and fields opposite, I can see work has begun on converting the old White Dirt Farm into four farm houses.

As you know, I've been against the development since we found out about it earlier this year.

I don't see why we need to convert something that contributes to the semi-rural aesthetic of the area.

But, hey ho, the decision has been made and the four farmhouses are going up.

I just hope that they are converted sympathetically and we do not lose the view that we all love so much.

And I hope it’s not a building site for too long.

We all cherished the sweeping, green vista.