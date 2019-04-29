Within minutes of it being announced that Donald Trump would be visiting Portsmouth as part of the 75-year anniversary of D-Day the bed wetting began in earnest.

Unfortunately, it was some of our own councillors who needed to change their bed sheets first.

Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘We don’t want Trump in Portsmouth’. Who is the ‘we’? I think he needs to pipe down and stop speaking on behalf everyone.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan chipped in with similar comments. Like anyone actually trusts what he has to say after his Brexit back-tracking and betrayal.

Their comments are rude. He’s coming here as the President of the United States for God’s sake! Not Donald Trump.

He is a state representative, just like many who come here are. America is our biggest ally. I’m sure we would have the hump if politicians in America started making such comments when our head of state visited there.

It is a great opportunity to show off our great city. With a backdrop of our fine ships and the Spinnaker Tower, our D-Day commemorations will bring worldwide exposure to Portsmouth.

The last thing we need is cameras focusing on the usual gathering of scruffy communists that like to make an appearance on such occasions.

And then there were the quite ridiculous comments about organising demonstrations and even wheeling out the giant Trump baby balloon again.

If I had my way anyone caught protesting within ear-shot of any D-Day commemorations would be tear-gassed and water-cannoned.

It’s a time to commemorate the tens of thousands who gave up everything for you to have a future, not planning stupid protests. How disrespectful can you be?

Take your pathetic placards and silly jeering elsewhere. There’s a much bigger picture here.

He is coming to pay his respects to the men and women who gave their lives. Many thousands of whom were Americans. Grow up and leave your political views out of it.

Mojitogate was nothing more than a storm in a cocktail can

I’m no fan of Diane Abbott, her maths skills are awful and were she to become home secretary it would be a disaster.

But come on, the faux outrage caused by mojitogate was pathetic.

I know drinking or

opening alcohol on trains, trams and buses is against the law in London but let’s get things into perspective here.

There is plenty to have a pop at her for but a quick can on the way home? Have a day off will you.

I don’t even know why she bothered apologising.

It’s not like she chugged down three litres of Frosty Jacks and started windmilling other passengers.

Anyway, the whiners need not worry, she only drank four thirds of it…

Is pleasing attention seekers more important than tradition?

A ‘top’ maritime museum in Scotland has taken the decision to remove the term ‘she’ or ‘her’ from a ship’s name.

Apparently, it reflects changes in society and

the ships will now be known by the gender-neutral term, ‘it.’

Who cares about centuries of tradition when there are a few screeching attention seekers to please?

Although, thinking about it, I do feel safer now they’ve taken the decision.

And the ships, I’m sure, will rest easier knowing they won’t be getting mis-gendered.

At the least the Royal Navy have seen sense and rubbished the whole idea.

Imagine the Queen at

the naming ceremony: ‘I name this ship HMS Snowflake.’