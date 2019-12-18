Fairytale of New York is a work of art so leave it alone | Rick Jackson

As I announced the last Worst Joke Wednesday of the year on the breakfast show, I suddenly felt all Christmassy. It’s crept up on me rather quickly this year and it seems bizarre that today is December 19 and Christmas Day is next Wednesday and I’ve done all my shopping. How unlike me.

It’s been an interesting run-up and a new ‘controversy’ has reared it’s head over one of the most popular Christmas songs we play.

Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl is an Irish folk-styled ballad written as a

duet.

The original concept of the song was of a sailor stuck in New York on Christmas Eve looking back across the Atlantic and reminiscing about being back home in Ireland.

It then turns into more of an argument between this sailor and his other half, played by Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl.

Although only reaching number two in the Christmas chart of 1987, Fairytale of New York has become one of the most played and popular Christmas songs of all time, and many people’s favourite.

The controversy comes from the lyrics.

As MacGowan called Kirsty an ‘old slut on junk’, she retorts with ‘You scumbag, you maggot, You cheap lousy faggot, Happy Christmas your arse, I pray God it’s our last.’

I imagine some of those lyrics might be offensive, but in the context of the song, the characters’ origins and their personal problems, this is just everyday common language.

So, I was very surprised to find the word ‘faggot’ edited out on our version.

We’ve never received a complaint about these lyrics, but I did get one about the version which had that word removed.

The regulator Ofcom only advises that ‘faggot’ is on their offensive words list, but many, many radio stations are editing it out. Some aren’t even playing the single at all – crazy!

It’s even more crazy when you consider that in Irish slang, faggot is a lazy, bone idle person and nothing else.

For me, the song is a work of art and like any work of art, should not be tampered with.

Elizabeth Windsor made me return to Twitter – thanks ma’am!

I’m giving Twitter another go. I deleted my account a year ago as it was full of people’s hatred.

People were horrible about almost everything but I found Instagram a far more positive experience. However, Twitter does come into its own at major events, whether in sport, politics or TV.

It was amusing reading people’s responses to all the leader debates as they happened. Some accounts lift the spirits, like the one with Dad Jokes, and I particularly like Elizabeth Windsor @Queen_UK, especially after she rubbished claims Prince Andrew was going on I’m A Celebrity 2020.

I’ve come up with the genius handle, rickjacksonDJ1, so give me a follow… if you’re nice.

Like father like son when it comes to taking the mic…

I’m especially proud of my little boy Freddie. He’s just had his first speaking role in his Christmas school play in which he played a sheep, as you do. He learnt his lines in minutes and repeated them at will, if rather fast.

Tuesday was the big day and all pupils in years R, 1 and 2 were magnificent. Everyone remembered their lines, sang loudly and beautifully and wore fantastic costumes. Each narrating child passed the microphone along as they spoke, switching the mic on and off as they passed it.

Then it came to Freddie. I was so nervous but I didn’t need to be, he smashed it. I didn’t even need to worry about his mic technique. Sometimes I need to chill.​​​​​​​