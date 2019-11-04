Firefighters should not be made Grenfell scapegoats | Clive Smith

Of all the rubbish that is going on in this country at the moment, the worst has to be making the firefighters scapegoats for the Grenfell Tower fire disaster. What utter nonsense.

The firefighters, on attending the blaze, would have had no idea that the block didn’t meet safety standards, therefore they had no idea the fire was going to ‘go off’ like it did.

It’s always easy to find fault afterwards. Could have. Should have. But they did what they thought was best at the time. They reacted in a way that they had been trained to do.

They risked their own lives to help save lives and there are now people trying to lay the blame at their door. It really isn’t on.

And then Baroness Doreen Lawrence puts her two-penneth in accusing the firefighters of being racist. In an interview she said: ‘Had that been a block of white people in there, they would have done everything to get them out as fast as possible and make sure that they do what they needed to do.’

I’m sure firefighters don’t enter smoke-filled, burning buildings with any prejudice. They don’t search around for white people and leave others to burn to death. She is a disgrace and should be stripped of any ‘title’ she holds.

Grenfell had nothing to do with race. Racism had nothing to do with it. It was a human catastrophe. Nothing else.

No wonder the emergency services are having trouble recruiting new staff. It seems they’re always being investigated for something, hauled through court hearings and criticised. We’d be a damn sight worse off without them.

I know it’s easy to apportion blame in hindsight but surely the main issue here lies with whoever passed combustible cladding as being fire-safe. Note: It wasn’t the fire brigade who did.

And what about the man whose fridge started the whole thing? There’s been little mention of him. Rather than tackle the fire or raise any alarm he calmly packed a bag and left. Why has he not been investigated?

He seems to have wandered off into the ether somewhere never to be heard of again. Seems strange.

World’s most wanted treated as if he had cured malaria…

We’re now so politically correct even the death of one of the world’s most wanted, Isis leader al-Baghdadi, warranted pleasant obituaries.

The Washington Post said: ‘Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.’ He was responsible for the death, rape and slavery of thousands and they treat it as though he’d cured malaria.

On Twitter people made up parody headlines for the deaths of other notorious figures. One woman said of Ted Bundy, a man responsible for the death and rape of at least 30 women before going to the electric chair – ‘Ted Bundy, noted ladies’ man and women’s rights activist, found dead in chair.’​

Slaps on the wrist will never stop football’s racist abuse

You will remember a few weeks back the racist chanting and abuse England players got when they played Bulgaria in Sofia.

Well, Uefa has really come down hard on the Bulgarian FA, dishing out a £64,640 fine and ordering it to play two games behind closed doors (one suspended for two years). Wow. That will teach them!

To put things in perspective, a couple of years ago Danish player Nicklas Bendtner was banned for one match and fined £80,000 for showing his pants with the name of a betting company on them.

Slaps on the wrist aren’t going to make their governing bodies sit up and make any changes. It will just carry on.