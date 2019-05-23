Game of Thrones ending was shocking: Cheryl Gibbs

It was the biggest, most epic television series ever made. For nearly a decade fans around the world have been gripped by the HBO drama, Game of Thrones.

GOT (which is what everyone abbreviates it to) turned unknown actors into superstars and it was the focal point of most conversations for days after the episodes aired.

‘Oh, did you watch last night’s episode of GOT?’ ‘I couldn’t believe she did that…’

It was constant – for nine years.

So it was such a shame that at the very end, the final hurdle, the series finale bombed so spectacularly that more than one million people have signed a petition to get the last episode re-made.

I think that’s a bit dramatic though. At the end of the day we are only talking about a TV show here, let’s all get a grip.

But I completely agree that the ending was terrible…shocking even.

Matt and I only started watching the series about three years ago because the hype around it and the constant talk at work, in pubs, round your friends’ houses was so full-on that we gave in to social peer pressure.

We played catch-up, binge watching four episodes a night sometimes – I have been told to get a life on more than one occasion. We became addicts.

This last series was so highly anticipated, that by making fans wait two years before they released the final series meant most people were watching it religiously every Monday night.

We would all make a ‘night of it’ – nice meal, glass of gin, curtains closed, phones off…and the final season didn’t disappoint…until the last episode.

I want telly or movie pay-offs to be obvious. I like a good ending and I don’t mind if it’s predictable.

But I did not see that ending coming and it was a rubbish one.

SPOILER ALERT – the one storyline no one really cared about was Boring Bran.

I do not know what was going on in the minds of the GOT writers when they made him king of the six kingdoms. His response was to give yet another one of his expressionless stares. It was awful.

And don’t get me started on the ending of Jon Snow’s character!

Social media has taken away all of life’s exciting mystery

The Kardashian/Jenner clan was out in full force as they celebrated a new business venture.

Kylie Jenner – the first family member to become a billionaire – has just released her own range of skincare products, riding the wave of the successful makeup line responsible for her wealth.

Kylie launched the range in LA with her sisters and Momager in tow. Word was spread on Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook.

Fair play to her, she’s doing well, but I do miss the mystery that came before social media. You read about events after they happened, not live.

When you get that instant fix there’s nothing left to wait for and it’s making us an impatient society.

Flurry of criticism for Kim and Kanye over baby post

Another reason to celebrate this week is the arrival of Kim and Kanye West’s latest addition to the family – a new son.

Last Friday the couple, who have three other children, announced to the world on social media – of course – that their surrogate had given birth to a healthy baby boy, named Psalm.

Apparently so named because they love the biblical connection. However, the first post showed baby Psalm in a crib filled with cushions and blankets, sparking a social media storm.

Hundreds of people warned they were putting him at risk of Sudden Instant Death Syndrome which can be caused by breathing issues and that wrapping him up like that was dangerous.