Have you ever thrown a tantrum in Tesco? OPINION

BBC Radio Solent’s Lou Hanan looks at the funny side of life...

If you’re a regular reader of this column, you’ll know I’m often going on about how much better life used to be. I’m still not sure if that’s actually the case or we tend to look back at days gone by with rose tinted specs.

This became very apparent on one of our recent shows when we got chatting about the things you could get away with as a toddler but you definitely can't as an adult.

For example, getting fed-up in the supermarket and deciding to lie in the middle of an aisle, screaming and kicking your legs in the air.

As a toddle, fine. As an adult – totally frowned upon.

Other examples include walking down the street in fancy dress – you can get away being dressed as Batman when you’re five but as an adult? Not acceptable unless you’re at a fancy dress party.

The suggestions listeners came up with were endless – asking someone to read you a story before you go to bed, running around your house naked when you’ve got guests, pushing your food away or spitting it out if it isn’t quite to your palette or doing a roly-poly to get from the A to B. All great examples of things you can do as a toddler you couldn’t possibly get away with as a grown-up.

The best story came from listener Chris who rang to tell us about the time (many years ago) when his son used to have a fun game with his Grandad, pushing the mole in the middle of his forehead as Gramps said ‘beep’. It was only during a holiday which included a visit to a nudist beach when the young lad, being picked up by a female family friend, saw what he thought were two, er, ‘moles’ on her chest and pushed them while screaming ‘beep’ at the top of his voice. While Chris was mortified, his family and friends found the whole thing hilarious.

His son remembers this incident and the family don’t think now is the best time to remind him given he’s newly married. He assured me he’s grown out of this behaviour now.

Such a funny story. It really does prove the point you can get away with so much more when you’re five!